GBP/USD pauses three-day uptrend to consolidate recent gains inside a choppy range. France to extend Brexit fights over fishing licences to 2022, BCC conveyed Brexit woes for UK firms. British study …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD stays defensive around 1.3400 as Brexit, Omicron test bulls at monthly top - December 23, 2021
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Breaks above the 200-DMA, after a three-day rally, bull’s eye 154.00 - December 23, 2021
- Pound sterling price news and forecast: GBP/USD could stage a correction before the next leg higher - December 23, 2021