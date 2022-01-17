GBP/USD holds lower grounds near one-week low, sidelined after three-day downtrend. Over 37% of UK businesses don’t they will survive due to Brexit, UK’s Truss braces for key talks with EU’s Safcovic.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD stays pressured around 1.3650 on Brexit woes, UK Employment eyed - January 17, 2022
- GBP/JPY consolidates near-156.50 in quiet trade as heavy UK data slate, BoJ policy meeting eyed - January 17, 2022
- GBP/USD testing key uptrend, eyeing bearish breakout back to 1.3600 ahead of busy week of UK data - January 17, 2022