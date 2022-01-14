UK GDP arrived at 0.9% MoM in Nov vs. 0.4% expected. GBP/USD is little changed around 1.3730 on upbeat UK GDP. The UK GDP monthly release showed that the economy expanded more than expected in …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD stays unfazed above 1.37 after UK GDP beats estimates with 0.9% in November - January 14, 2022
- Further gains still likely in GBP/USD – UOB - January 14, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has been creeping steadily higher - January 14, 2022