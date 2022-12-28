GBP/USD struggles to defend the latest bounce off the intraday low. UK rules out publishing Covid R number amid declining virus cases. China removes quarantine requirements for inbound travelers, …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD steadies around 1.2030 as firmer yields battle with UK’s Covid optimism - December 27, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stays defensive above monthly support near 1.2000 - December 27, 2022
- Outlook For Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate: GBP/USD Drops To 1.202 Ahead Of New Year - December 27, 2022