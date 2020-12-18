EUR/USD is trading below 1.2250 The greenback is rising amid pre-holiday profit-taking and a lack of closure on Brexit and US stimulus talks. GBP/USD has is battling 1.35 as Brexit talks continue …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD steadies around 1.3500 as Brexit talks drag on - December 18, 2020
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – Pound Breaking Above Psychological Level - December 18, 2020
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Fishing for a Brexit deal set to succeed, allowing for cheerful gains - December 18, 2020