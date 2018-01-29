GBP/USD steadies around 1.4050 after fresh daily lows

GBP/USD has continued to pull back from 1 ½-year highs as the greenback takes back some losses underpinned by higher US yields and profit taking. Cable fell to a 5-day low of 1.4024 during the New York session before steading at the mid-1.40’s.
