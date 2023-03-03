GBP/USD once again finds support near the 200-day SMA and regains positive traction on Friday. Retreating US bond yields prompts some selling around the USD, which is seen as lending support. Rising …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD steadily climbs back closer to 1.2000 mark amid broad-based USD weakness - March 3, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off key support line as bulls attack 1.1975 hurdle - March 3, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fresh downside looks likely on Descending Triangle breakdown below 1.1900 - March 2, 2023