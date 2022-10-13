Aggressive Fed rate hike bets should limit the USD losses as the focus remains on the US CPI. Confusion over the BoE’s emergency bond-buying program further warrants caution for bulls. The GBP/USD …
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Aggressive Fed rate hike bets should limit the USD losses as the focus remains on the US CPI. Confusion over the BoE’s emergency bond-buying program further warrants caution for bulls. The GBP/USD …
Discussion about this post