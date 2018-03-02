Cable unable to benefit from weak USD. GBP among worst performers of the day and week. The pound remains steady following Theresa May Brexit speech. GBP/USD is about to end the week hovering around 1.3770/80, with a weekly loss of around 200 pips.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD steady above 1.3750 after May’s speech - March 2, 2018
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Macro picture favors US Dollar bulls to Brexit cowards - March 2, 2018
- GBP/USD unfazed near 1.3770 level after May’s Brexit speech - March 2, 2018