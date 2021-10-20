GBP/USD steady above 1.3800 amid risk-on sentiment

The GBP/USD advances as the New York session ends and the Asian session begins, up a minimal 0.02% exchanges hands at 1.3824 during the day at the time of writing. The North American session positive …
