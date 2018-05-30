The British pound has posted gains in Wednesday trade, erasing the losses seen on Tuesday. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3287, up 0.26% on the day. On the release front, U.S numbers were mixed. U.S Preliminary GDP came in at 2.2% …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Steady, U.S GDP Meets Expectations - May 30, 2018
- GBP to ZAR Exchange Rate Falls from Weekly Best as Rand Recovers - May 30, 2018
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Rallies as US GDP Misses its Mark - May 30, 2018