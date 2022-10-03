In addition, the Bank is still planning to go ahead and start QT at the end of this month, though there is widespread speculation that this will not happen.” “We still retain a three-to six-month …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD still seen at 1.04 despite UK policy U-turn – Rabobank - October 3, 2022
- GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls to remain interested as long as 1.1130 holds - October 3, 2022
- GBP/USD outlook: Break of pivotal Fibo barrier to open way for further advance - October 3, 2022