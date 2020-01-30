EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, looking for a direction after the mildly dovish Fed decision and ahead of German CPI, which feeds into all-European inflation figures. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Break or bounce at critical support? Carney holds the keys - January 30, 2020
- GBP/USD – Pound in Holding Pattern as Investors Await BoE Rate Decision - January 30, 2020
- GBP/USD still targets 1.3285 while above 1.2920 – Commerzbank - January 30, 2020