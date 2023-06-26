GBP/USD is still consolidating in effect and while signs of demand below 1.26 are encouraging from a short-term support point of view, the Pound is still trading well short of levels that would imply …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Still trading well short of levels that would imply more sustainable technical strength – Scotiabank - June 26, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers to take action once 1.2700 support fails - June 26, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD grinds near intraday high as it snaps two-day losing streak - June 26, 2023