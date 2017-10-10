GBP USD Strengthens As UK GDP Forecast To Tick Higher In Third Quarter

The Pound US Dollar (GBP USD) continued to trend higher today extending its gains from Monday as analysts predict that the UK’s GDP will see some pick up in the third quarter. The Pound advanced today as a prominent thinktank forecasts that UK GDP will …
