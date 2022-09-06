GBP/USD struggles around 1.1520 ahead of BOE Bailey and Fed Powell’s speech

The GBP/USD pair is facing barriers in crossing the immediate hurdle of 1.1520 in the early Tokyo session. The asset is displaying a volatility contraction phase after correcting from the round-level …
