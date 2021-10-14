GBP/USD struggles at 1.3700 amid US dollar weakness across the board

The GBP/USD pair stalls at the 50-DMA retrace below 1.3700. Risk-on market sentiment boosts the GBP undermines the greenback. GBP/USD: The Relative Strength Index above 50, aiming higher, indicates …
