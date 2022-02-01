GBP/USD struggles for a firm intraday direction, stuck in a range around mid-1.3400s

GBP/USD was seen consolidating in a narrow trading band around mid-1.3400s on Tuesday. The UK political crisis acted as a headwind for sterling and capped the upside for the major. Modest USD weakness …
