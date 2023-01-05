The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s positive move and attracts fresh sellers near the 1.2075-1.2080 region on Thursday. The steady intraday descent drags spot prices to the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD struggles near daily low, around 1.2000 mark amid modest USD strength - January 5, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers could take action if 1.2000 fails - January 5, 2023
- EURUSD Starts 2023 Off with a Bang, But Does It the Start of Anything Grander? - January 4, 2023