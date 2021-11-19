GBP/USD remains below 1.3500, UK labour shortage remains a concern. All eyes remain on the UK Retail Sales for fresh trading directives. GBP/USD is trading modestly flat on Friday, making the pair’s …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD struggles under 1.3500, awaits UK Retail Sales - November 19, 2021
- GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Justifies bearish spinning top below 1.70, UK Retail Sales eyed - November 18, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD awaits Brexit talks, UK Retail Sales as bulls battle 1.3500 - November 18, 2021