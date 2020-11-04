GBP/USD shed 220 pips from the day high. USD attracts bids as political uncertainty casts dark clouds over risk sentiments. Today, GBP/USD bears are in the driving seat, selling it down to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Suffers As Risk-Mood Down With Political Cliffhanger - November 4, 2020
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Moves Higher In A Volatile Trading Session - November 4, 2020
- GBP/USD: Mildly offered around 1.3000 as risks follow US election polls ahead of UK Services PMI - November 4, 2020