The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh selling in the vicinity of mid-1.2100s on Thursday and retreats to the lower end of its daily range during the mid-European session. The pair is currently placed below …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, seems vulnerable near multi-week low - December 22, 2022
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling holds above key support despite weak UK data - December 22, 2022
- GBP leading on USD, though rough GDP figures could hit Cable sentiment - December 22, 2022