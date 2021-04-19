GBP/USD: Teases intraday top above 1.3800 as UK’s unlock optimism battles US dollar recovery

US President Biden’s infrastructure spending in limbo, covid fears gain ex-UK, US. GBP/USD picks up bids near the intraday high of 1.3840, up 0.03% on a day, while heading into Monday’s London open.
