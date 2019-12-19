GBP/USD Technical Analysis: 21-DMA questions break of multi-month-old trendline

GBP/USD pauses two-day-old declines around 21-DMA. Bearish MACD, a sustained trading below key trend line keep sellers hopeful. 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, Monday’s low add to the resistances.
