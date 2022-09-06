(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The GBP/USD exchange rate suffered heavy losses last week. It now faces the risk of falling further after a Russian state energy supplier announced an indefinite suspension of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: British Policy May Stop Collapse - September 6, 2022
- South African Rand Subdued by Strong Dollar as Buoyant Sterling Aids GBP/ZAR - September 6, 2022
- GBP/USD wobbles around 1.1520 after upbeat US ISM Services PMI - September 6, 2022