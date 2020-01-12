GBP/USD remains on the defensive near two-week lows. The set-up warrants some caution for aggressive traders. The GBP/USD pair continued with its struggle to capitalize on the attempted intraday …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Bulls await a move beyond weekly descending trend-line hurdle - January 11, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Which way out of the wedge? Fundamentals and technicals battle it out - January 11, 2020
- GBP/USD Analysis: Finds some respite near 1.30 mark ahead of NFP report - January 11, 2020