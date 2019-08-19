GBP/USD holds firm above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement after breaking short-term resistance-line. A six-day-old ascending trend-line appears as immediate resistance. Following its break of 13-day old …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Bulls cheer break of 13-day old resistance-line - August 19, 2019
- GBP/USD: All eyes on UK PM Johnson’s EU trip after Yellowhammer leak - August 19, 2019
- GBP/USD Analysis: economic disruption on a no-deal Brexit to weigh on Sterling - August 18, 2019