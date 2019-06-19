GBP/USD technical analysis: Bulls eyeing 100-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. near 1.2600 handle ahead of FOMC

EUR/USD is consolidating its losses after ECB’s Draghi said that more stimulus may be needed soon. He speaks again today but the focus shifts to the Fed decision which is also expected to hint about …
