Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out. GBP/USD has bounced off the lows but remains below …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable bouncing from daily lows and challenges the 1.2600 handle - October 14, 2019
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Sinks on UK-EU Brexit Deal Uncertainty - October 14, 2019
- British Pound To US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Tumbles From Quarterly Best As Investors Reassess Brexit Developments - October 14, 2019