EUR/USD at fresh 4-week highs on dismal US data, risk-on Positive news related to Brexit and the US-China trade war coupled with poor US Retail Sales, weighing on the dollar. EUR/USD extends gains …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable clings to five-month highs after the London close - October 16, 2019
- GBP/USD: DUP-Related Drop May Precede A Brexit Deal Rally - October 16, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable easing from daily highs, trading near 1.2800 handle - October 16, 2019