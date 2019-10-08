GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable consolidating recent losses just above the 1.2200 handle

EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, within familiar ranges. US Core PPI missed with 2% YoY. The mood around trade talks has soured after US blacklisting of Chinese firms and China’s limited scope for talks …
