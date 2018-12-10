Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable hammered down to 1.2500 figure as UK PM May announces delay of vote - December 10, 2018
- GBP/USD sees 1.2506 traded, lowest since April 2017, bears now looking to April lows - December 10, 2018
- GBP to NZD Exchange Rate Nears 2018 Worst Again as UK Prime Minister Attempts to Delay Parliament Vote - December 10, 2018