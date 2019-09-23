GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable hovering near daily lows, challenging 1.2417 support

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI crashed to 41.4 and other figures also disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB President Draghi has said he is ready to act.
