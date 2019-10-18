GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable off daily highs trading near 1.2875 level

The American dollar is under selling pressure amid a better market mood. EUR/USD above 1.1140 ahead of several Fed’s speakers that can rock markets. GBP/USD is trading around 1.29 as speculation …
