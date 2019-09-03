GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable reversing intraday losses as UK’s PM Boris Johnson loses majority

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, off the lows. The US dollar is falling after US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.1, indicating a contraction in the sector. Trade is also eyed. GBP/USD has jumped …
