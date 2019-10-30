EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, ticking up after dropping in reaction to US GDP beat with 1.9%, but with worrying investment figures. The Federal Reserve is set to cut rates later on. Japanese Retail …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable trading below 1.2900 figure ahead of Fed’s decision - October 30, 2019
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Maintain Bullish Correction - October 30, 2019
- GBP/USD: As Brexit pauses focus turns to FOMC and US economy - October 30, 2019