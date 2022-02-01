GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cautious Ahead of BoE Decision

Before this important event, the GBP/USD currency pair is settling around the 1.3460 level, amid a cautious rebound upwards, after the pair collapsed to the 1.3357 support level last week.
