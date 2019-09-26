The GBP/USD pair’s recent pullback from near-term key support-confluence falls short of clearing 100-bar exponential moving average (EMA) as the pair takes rounds to 1.2360 ahead of the UK open on …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Choppy between 1.2345, 100-bar EMA - September 26, 2019
- GBP/USD on the bids with all eyes on UK’s House of Commons, Carney’s Speech - September 26, 2019
- US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse – US Market Open - September 25, 2019