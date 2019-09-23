Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Trading foreign …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Choppy between 1.2385/80, 200-day EMA - September 23, 2019
- GBP/USD forecast: Dips towards 1.2400 handle might still be seen as a buying opportunity - September 23, 2019
- GBP/USD Analysis: at risk of losing more ground in the short-term - September 22, 2019