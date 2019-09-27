EUR/USD attempts recovery from YTD lows of 1.0905, will it last? The US dollar bulls take a breather heading into the European open, allowing a tepid bounce in EUR/USD from fresh over two-year lows of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Latest pullback falls short of defeating the bears - September 27, 2019
- GBP/USD, AUD/USD Expected to be the Most Volatile Currencies This Week - September 27, 2019
- GBP/USD pulls back from 2-week low ahead of Brexit talks, Parliament drama - September 27, 2019