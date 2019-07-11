Rising RSI, MACD, far from overbought conditions, favor further upside of the GBP/USD pair. 4H 50MA, 8-week old descending trend-line gain bull’s attention. Following its pullback from the year’s low …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD analysis: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics, eyes on BoE/US CPI - July 11, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Momentum indicators aligned bullish with 4H 50MA on bull’s radar - July 11, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Buyers await a break of 9-day old resistance-line to target 200-HMA - July 11, 2019