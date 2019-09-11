GBP/USD technical analysis: On the front-foot inside 4-day old rising channel

EUR/USD is lacking a clear directional bias ahead of Thursday’s ECB rate decision. The markets are full-priced in for a ten-basis point rate cut in the deposit rate to -0.5% from the current -0.4%.
