The GBP/USD pair’s pullback during the last one week seems to reverse amid a bullish candlestick pattern. 200-day SMA becomes the key support ahead of September month high. While considering the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD capped by fierce resistance ahead of the Fed and “jingle polls” — Confluence Detector - October 30, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Overbought RSI challenges spinning bottom formation - October 30, 2019
- GBP/USD: Breakout remains elusive even as UK heads for December election - October 30, 2019