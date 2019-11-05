EUR/USD is trading around 1.1130, consolidating its losses recorded late on Monday. The US and China are nearing an accord that may include removing tariffs. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: (Russian) bears are in play as elections get nastier - November 5, 2019
- GBP/USD faces strong resistance in the 1.30 area – UOB - November 5, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Pivots around 200-hour EMA, moves little post-UK PMI - November 5, 2019