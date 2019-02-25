GBP/USD daily stochastics are reading overbought and should be a warning to the bulls. GBP/USD RSI showed a divergence on the daily chart to the price action on the 19th and 20th Feb Support is being …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: RSI divergence and stochastics are bearish, eyes on 50% Fibo retracement in 1.2780s - February 24, 2019
- GBP/USD begins the week higher on positive Brexit news - February 24, 2019
- GBP/USD analysis: it’s all about Brexit from now on - February 24, 2019