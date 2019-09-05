That the German economy is experiencing a slowdown is generally accepted by now and priced to a greater extent. The common currency will likely rise toward the resistance at 1.1064, as suggested by …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Sellers hold back the run-up towards 50-DMA - September 5, 2019
- GBP/USD eyes 1.2312 as the next upside target — Confluence Detector - September 5, 2019
- GBP/USD retraces ahead of Brexit debate in the House of Lords - September 5, 2019