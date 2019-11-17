The EUR/USD pair has recovered some ground Friday, ending the week with modest gains at around 1.1050. The American dollar extended its slide as speculative interest couldn’t find a reason to keep on …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Sellers lurk around 4-week-old trendline amid overbought RSI - November 17, 2019
- UK election: Poll shows Conservatives hold the top spot – GBP/USD Positive - November 17, 2019
- Outlook For Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate: “GBP/USD Downside Looks Supported By Mid-Week Range” - November 17, 2019