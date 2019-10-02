The overnight strong recovery once again faltered near the 1.2340-50 confluence zone. Disappointing UK construction PMI does little to provide any respite to the British Pound. The GBP/USD pair on …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Slides below mid-1.2200s post-UK PMI, remains vulnerable - October 2, 2019
- GBP/USD Outlook: PM Johnson’s final Brexit offer to EU is key event on Wednesday - October 2, 2019
- GBP/USD Analysis: Setbacks should be limited with greater risk to upside [Video] - October 2, 2019