EUR/USD challenged the 1.1073 resistance and the 100 SMA as the buyers took control this Monday. However, the spot would need to overcome the 1.1073/1.1100 resistance zone on a daily closing basis to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Steps back from confirming inverse head-and-shoulders - September 9, 2019
- GBP/USD Analysis: upbeat UK data lifted the Pound - September 9, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable clings to intraday gains near 1.2350 price level - September 9, 2019