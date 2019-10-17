the EUR/USD pair stays below key resistance-zone while taking rounds to 1.1077. The GBP/USD pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday and consolidated …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Sustained break of 1.2755/50 will confirm rising wedge on H1 - October 17, 2019
- GBP/USD consolidates below 5-month tops, focus remains on key EU summit - October 17, 2019
- Breaking: GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid doubts about reaching a Brexit deal - October 16, 2019